Credit Suisse Reiterates Privia Health Group (PRVA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.56% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Privia Health Group is 39.14. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.56% from its latest reported closing price of 29.09.

The projected annual revenue for Privia Health Group is 2,783MM, an increase of 94.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Privia Health Group. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRVA is 0.17%, a decrease of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 93,739K shares. The put/call ratio of PRVA is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 24,825K shares representing 21.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,012K shares, representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 42.79% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,616K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 88.84% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,996K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares, representing an increase of 64.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 77.01% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,794K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,775K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 35.53% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,259K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing an increase of 14.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 132,542.48% over the last quarter.

Privia Health Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. iTS platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers.

