Credit Suisse Reiterates Playtika Holding (PLTK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.81% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Playtika Holding is 14.61. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 44.81% from its latest reported closing price of 10.09.

The projected annual revenue for Playtika Holding is 2,724MM, an increase of 5.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Playtika Holding. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 7.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLTK is 0.07%, a decrease of 59.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.40% to 50,638K shares. The put/call ratio of PLTK is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 5,741K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,705K shares, representing a decrease of 16.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 3,092K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 8.58% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,366K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares, representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,640K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 15.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 52.23% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,636K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Playtika Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has over 3,700 employees in 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnytsia.

