Credit Suisse Reiterates Playtika Holding (PLTK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Playtika Holding is 14.77. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 42.26% from its latest reported closing price of 10.38.

The projected annual revenue for Playtika Holding is 2,724MM, an increase of 4.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Playtika Holding. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLTK is 0.19%, an increase of 40.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.80% to 58,423K shares. The put/call ratio of PLTK is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 6,705K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,537K shares, representing an increase of 32.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 21.66% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 3,165K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,281K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 29.82% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,300K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares, representing an increase of 16.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 31.66% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,134K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares, representing an increase of 25.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Taikang Asset Management holds 1,655K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Playtika Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has over 3,700 employees in 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnytsia.

