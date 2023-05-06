Credit Suisse Reiterates Papa John's Int'l (PZZA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Papa John's Int'l is 96.15. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 23.91% from its latest reported closing price of 77.60.

The projected annual revenue for Papa John's Int'l is 2,230MM, an increase of 6.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Papa John's Int'l. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZZA is 0.23%, a decrease of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 45,633K shares. The put/call ratio of PZZA is 3.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,574K shares representing 10.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 2,759K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 1,644K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 21.48% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,433K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 8.08% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,011K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 17.21% over the last quarter.

Papa John`s International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Papa John's International, Inc. opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John's believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John's tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John's is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third largest pizza delivery company with 5,360 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of September 27, 2020.

