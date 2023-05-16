Credit Suisse Reiterates Monday.Com (MNDY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monday.Com is 178.43. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.77% from its latest reported closing price of 152.80.

The projected annual revenue for Monday.Com is 676MM, an increase of 18.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monday.Com. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNDY is 1.18%, an increase of 15.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 37,470K shares. The put/call ratio of MNDY is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 10,617K shares representing 22.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,721K shares, representing a decrease of 29.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 80,413.20% over the last quarter.

Sonnipe holds 4,246K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,684K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares, representing an increase of 49.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,997K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146K shares, representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 76.68% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 939K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares, representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Monday.Com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in more than 190 countries.

