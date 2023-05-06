Credit Suisse Reiterates Momentive Global (MNTV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Momentive Global is 9.66. The forecasts range from a low of 9.55 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 2.96% from its latest reported closing price of 9.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Momentive Global is 530MM, an increase of 9.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Momentive Global. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNTV is 0.17%, an increase of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 140,508K shares. The put/call ratio of MNTV is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 19,791K shares representing 13.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,650K shares, representing an increase of 31.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNTV by 70.02% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 7,088K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,303K shares, representing an increase of 25.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNTV by 24.75% over the last quarter.

Spyglass Capital Management holds 5,011K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,641K shares, representing a decrease of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNTV by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 4,056K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,822K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,610K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNTV by 17.80% over the last quarter.

Momentive Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive’s products, including GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey, and its brand and market insights solutions, empower ?decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive for market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

See all Momentive Global regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.