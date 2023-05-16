Credit Suisse Reiterates Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.07% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mineralys Therapeutics is 36.92. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 128.07% from its latest reported closing price of 16.19.

The projected annual revenue for Mineralys Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 4,519K shares representing 11.06% ownership of the company.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,178K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company.

Adams Street Partners holds 2,420K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,264K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 1,167K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

Key filings for this company:

