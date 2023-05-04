Credit Suisse Reiterates MeridianLink (MLNK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MeridianLink is 17.85. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.67% from its latest reported closing price of 15.30.

The projected annual revenue for MeridianLink is 312MM, an increase of 6.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in MeridianLink. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLNK is 0.18%, a decrease of 44.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.39% to 62,854K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 40,463K shares representing 50.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Serent Capital Management Co holds 4,575K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 4,091K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,003K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLNK by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Keenan Capital holds 2,598K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norwood Investment Partners holds 1,159K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLNK by 21.15% over the last quarter.

MeridianLink Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MeridianLink has remained at the center of the financial institution ecosystem with cloud-based software solutions for more than 20 years. The company supports the digital transformation of financial institutions with its mission-critical software.

