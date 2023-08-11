Credit Suisse Reiterates Markforged Holding (MKFG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.50% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Markforged Holding is 2.26. The forecasts range from a low of 1.72 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 47.50% from its latest reported closing price of 1.53.

The projected annual revenue for Markforged Holding is 120MM, an increase of 14.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Markforged Holding. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 10.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKFG is 0.39%, an increase of 279.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.11% to 134,236K shares. The put/call ratio of MKFG is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 21,247K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,565K shares, representing an increase of 12.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 39.13% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 17,260K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,141K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 14,595K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,527K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 26.96% over the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 11,226K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,172K shares, representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 13.95% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 9,268K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Markforged Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Markforged is reimagining how humans build everything by leading a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing with solutions for enterprises and societies throughout the world. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to solve supply chain problems right at the point-of-need. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs its products with over 350 employees worldwide.

