Credit Suisse Reiterates Markforged Holding (MKFG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 182.17% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Markforged Holding is 2.35. The forecasts range from a low of 1.72 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 182.17% from its latest reported closing price of 0.83.

The projected annual revenue for Markforged Holding is 120MM, an increase of 16.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Markforged Holding. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKFG is 0.10%, an increase of 36.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.64% to 131,679K shares. The put/call ratio of MKFG is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 18,565K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,015K shares, representing an increase of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 24.01% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 17,141K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,192K shares, representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 46.13% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 14,527K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 10,172K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,866K shares, representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 41.31% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 9,268K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Markforged Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Markforged is reimagining how humans build everything by leading a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing with solutions for enterprises and societies throughout the world. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to solve supply chain problems right at the point-of-need. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs its products with over 350 employees worldwide.

