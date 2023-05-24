Credit Suisse Reiterates Lincoln National (LNC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.78% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lincoln National is 26.91. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 22.78% from its latest reported closing price of 21.92.

The projected annual revenue for Lincoln National is 18,957MM, an increase of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln National. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNC is 0.10%, a decrease of 20.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.66% to 145,810K shares. The put/call ratio of LNC is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 7,353K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,810K shares, representing an increase of 34.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 90.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,649K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,551K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 34.00% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 4,357K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,311K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 26.54% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,925K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,945K shares, representing an increase of 50.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 30.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,556K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,512K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 34.73% over the last quarter.

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation and its affiliates. The company had $281 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes' World's Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies.

