Credit Suisse Reiterates Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Laboratory Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.90% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Laboratory Of America Holdings is 278.54. The forecasts range from a low of 237.35 to a high of $309.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.90% from its latest reported closing price of 217.78.

The projected annual revenue for Laboratory Of America Holdings is 15,484MM, an increase of 4.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.17.

Laboratory Of America Holdings Declares $0.72 Dividend

On April 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share.

At the current share price of $217.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.45%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1758 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laboratory Of America Holdings. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LH is 0.35%, an increase of 16.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 87,198K shares. The put/call ratio of LH is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,742K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,692K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 8.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,701K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,690K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 86.35% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,069K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,063K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,067K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,048K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,843K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Laboratory Of America Holdings Background Information

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, company provides insights and accelerates innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, Labcorp serves clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020.

