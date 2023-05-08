Credit Suisse Reiterates Kemper (KMPR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kemper is 76.09. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 67.12% from its latest reported closing price of 45.53.

The projected annual revenue for Kemper is 5,108MM, a decrease of 8.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.84.

Kemper Declares $0.31 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $45.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.74%, the lowest has been 1.11%, and the highest has been 2.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kemper. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 7.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMPR is 0.17%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 63,442K shares. The put/call ratio of KMPR is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,867K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,797K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 18.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,694K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,364K shares, representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 20.74% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,856K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,964K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,696K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,354K shares, representing a decrease of 17.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 10.73% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,017K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,190K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 0.83% over the last quarter.

Kemper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation's leading specialized insurers. With $14.3 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.2 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

