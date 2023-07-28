Credit Suisse Reiterates Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.93% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kaiser Aluminum is 71.91. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.93% from its latest reported closing price of 78.96.

The projected annual revenue for Kaiser Aluminum is 3,688MM, an increase of 17.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.90.

Kaiser Aluminum Declares $0.77 Dividend

On July 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share ($3.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 25, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.77 per share.

At the current share price of $78.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.10%, the lowest has been 1.97%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaiser Aluminum. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALU is 0.15%, a decrease of 2.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 20,839K shares. The put/call ratio of KALU is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,163K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,115K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing a decrease of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 12.36% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 938K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 17.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 826K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares, representing an increase of 42.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 85.03% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 815K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing an increase of 17.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 49.57% over the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Background Information

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, custom automotive, general engineering, and other industrial applications. The Company's North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service that have been key components of the culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company's stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

