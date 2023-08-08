Credit Suisse Reiterates Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.07% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.07% from its latest reported closing price of 11.65.

The projected annual revenue for Invesco Mortgage Capital is 213MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.75.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Declares $0.40 Dividend

On June 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 received the payment on July 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $11.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 18.10%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 191.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 16.90 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Mortgage Capital. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVR is 0.04%, a decrease of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.48% to 21,943K shares. The put/call ratio of IVR is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,571K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,620K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 16.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,139K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares, representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,048K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares, representing an increase of 45.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 55.87% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,011K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 7.17% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 774K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

