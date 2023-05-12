Credit Suisse Reiterates Homology Medicines (FIXX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 632.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Homology Medicines is 7.29. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 632.09% from its latest reported closing price of 1.00.

The projected annual revenue for Homology Medicines is 4MM, an increase of 16.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Homology Medicines. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 14.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIXX is 0.02%, an increase of 15.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.63% to 21,427K shares. The put/call ratio of FIXX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 5,651K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 4,536K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 1,623K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,395K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,112K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIXX by 17.97% over the last quarter.

Homology Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology's proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its family of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines.

