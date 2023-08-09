Credit Suisse Reiterates Fox Corporation - (FOXA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Fox Corporation - (NASDAQ:FOXA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.45% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fox Corporation - is 36.13. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 3.45% from its latest reported closing price of 34.93.

The projected annual revenue for Fox Corporation - is 15,022MM, an increase of 0.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox Corporation -. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOXA is 0.19%, a decrease of 8.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 354,810K shares. The put/call ratio of FOXA is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 40,057K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,067K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 11.38% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 27,659K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 18,958K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,026K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 102,484.84% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 11,892K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,989K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,958K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,898K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Fox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of its footprint allows them to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes its strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives.

