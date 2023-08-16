Credit Suisse Reiterates Finance of America Companies (FOA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.55% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Finance of America Companies is 2.55. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 54.55% from its latest reported closing price of 1.65.

The projected annual revenue for Finance of America Companies is 596MM, an increase of 3.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Finance of America Companies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOA is 0.00%, a decrease of 11.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 44,980K shares. The put/call ratio of FOA is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 32,488K shares representing 37.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,716K shares, representing an increase of 33.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 57.68% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,402K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,540K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 43.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,482K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,104K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 26.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 591K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Finance of America Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Product offerings include residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. In addition, Finance of America offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. The company is headquartered in Irving, TX.

