Credit Suisse Reiterates Endeavor Group Holdings Inc - (EDR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc - (NYSE:EDR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.73% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc - is 33.47. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 38.73% from its latest reported closing price of 24.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc - is 5,896MM, an increase of 9.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 6.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDR is 0.52%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 277,076K shares. The put/call ratio of EDR is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 91,976K shares representing 30.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 21,039K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 14,156K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,902K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 4.32% over the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 8,536K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 8,316K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavor Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is an American holding company for talent and media agencies with its primary offices in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Endeavor represents artists in film, television, music, theater, digital media, and publishing.

See all Endeavor Group Holdings Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.