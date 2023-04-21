Credit Suisse Reiterates CSX (CSX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSX is $34.89. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 13.25% from its latest reported closing price of $30.81.

The projected annual revenue for CSX is $14,874MM, a decrease of 1.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.92.

CSX Declares $0.11 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $30.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.29%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Securian Funds Trust - SFT T. Rowe Price Value Fund holds 71K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 14.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 24.78% over the last quarter.

IFP Advisors holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing a decrease of 614.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 22,685.72% over the last quarter.

Wedbush Securities holds 61K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

FOBAX - Balanced Fund Institutional holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 10.77% over the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 92K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 17.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 7.81% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2423 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSX. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSX is 0.32%, a decrease of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.13% to 1,736,795K shares. The put/call ratio of CSX is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

CSX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CSX Corporation, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

