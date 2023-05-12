Credit Suisse Reiterates Cano Health Inc - (CANO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Cano Health Inc - (NYSE:CANO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cano Health Inc - is 2.96. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 131.09% from its latest reported closing price of 1.28.

The projected annual revenue for Cano Health Inc - is 3,321MM, an increase of 14.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cano Health Inc -. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 7.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CANO is 0.04%, a decrease of 69.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.55% to 129,943K shares. The put/call ratio of CANO is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,681K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,375K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 40.35% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 7,751K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares, representing an increase of 75.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 45.52% over the last quarter.

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 6,720K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,399K shares, representing a decrease of 39.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 88.47% over the last quarter.

FACDX - Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund holds 6,028K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing an increase of 33.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 10.60% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 5,675K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,770K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 83.87% over the last quarter.

Cano Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

