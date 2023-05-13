News & Insights

Stocks
BLDE

Credit Suisse Reiterates Blade Air Mobility Inc - (BLDE) Outperform Recommendation

May 13, 2023 — 08:23 am EDT

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Blade Air Mobility Inc - (NASDAQ:BLDE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.81% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blade Air Mobility Inc - is 7.52. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 138.81% from its latest reported closing price of 3.15.

The projected annual revenue for Blade Air Mobility Inc - is 194MM, an increase of 17.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blade Air Mobility Inc -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLDE is 0.12%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.72% to 14,736K shares. BLDE / Blade Air Mobility Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BLDE is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLDE / Blade Air Mobility Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 5,095K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,443K shares, representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 5.36% over the last quarter.

ARKX - ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF holds 1,810K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,760K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 1.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,780K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,321K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 15.98% over the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 789K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing an increase of 13.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Blade Air Mobility Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or "eVTOL"), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

