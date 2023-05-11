Credit Suisse Reiterates Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.29% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 54.29% from its latest reported closing price of 5.95.

The projected annual revenue for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is 990MM, an increase of 4.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BW is 0.45%, an increase of 43.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 110,267K shares. The put/call ratio of BW is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

B. Riley Financial holds 27,289K shares representing 30.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

B. Riley Fbr holds 27,289K shares representing 30.75% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,108K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,146K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BW by 99.96% over the last quarter.

FCVSX - Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund holds 4,012K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 3,128K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,719K shares, representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BW by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Background Information

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide.

