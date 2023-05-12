Credit Suisse Reiterates Angi Inc - (ANGI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Angi Inc - (NASDAQ:ANGI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Angi Inc - is 4.76. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 56.48% from its latest reported closing price of 3.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Angi Inc - is 2,110MM, an increase of 14.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angi Inc -. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 11.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANGI is 0.10%, a decrease of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.37% to 63,853K shares. The put/call ratio of ANGI is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 9,652K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,489K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 57.05% over the last quarter.

Freshford Capital Management holds 3,199K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,728K shares, representing an increase of 14.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 26.24% over the last quarter.

BIASX - Brown Advisory Small-Cap Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,568K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,657K shares, representing a decrease of 42.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 45.72% over the last quarter.

Ulysses Management holds 2,462K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611K shares, representing an increase of 34.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 105.07% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,277K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,331K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 24.77% over the last quarter.

Angi Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ANGI Inc. turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 230,000 domestic service professionals actively seek consumer matches, complete jobs or advertise through ANGI Homeservices' platforms and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 25 million projects each year. The company has established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie's List®, Handy and Fixd Repair - as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Its marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

See all Angi Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.