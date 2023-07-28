Credit Suisse Reiterates Amedisys (AMED) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.88% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amedisys is 96.73. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 6.88% from its latest reported closing price of 90.50.

The projected annual revenue for Amedisys is 2,413MM, an increase of 8.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amedisys. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMED is 0.15%, a decrease of 13.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 36,316K shares. The put/call ratio of AMED is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,599K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares, representing a decrease of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 19.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,997K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,760K shares, representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,560K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,483K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares, representing an increase of 23.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 23.79% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,042K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 18.55% over the last quarter.

Amedisys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for its patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With ~21,000 employees, in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year.

