Credit Suisse Reiterates Air Lease Corp - (AL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of Air Lease Corp - (NYSE:AL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.19% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Air Lease Corp - is 56.39. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.19% from its latest reported closing price of 38.84.

The projected annual revenue for Air Lease Corp - is 2,787MM, an increase of 18.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.42.

Air Lease Corp - Declares $0.20 Dividend

On May 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 will receive the payment on July 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $38.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 0.85%, and the highest has been 3.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Lease Corp -. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AL is 0.44%, an increase of 39.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 126,999K shares. The put/call ratio of AL is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,861K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,838K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AL by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,663K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,261K shares, representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AL by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,390K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,227K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AL by 18.13% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,209K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AL by 24.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,209K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,155K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AL by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Air Lease Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions.

