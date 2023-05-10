Credit Suisse Reiterates 3D Systems (DDD) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated coverage of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for 3D Systems is 9.69. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 17.17% from its latest reported closing price of 8.27.

The projected annual revenue for 3D Systems is 569MM, an increase of 8.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3D Systems. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDD is 0.17%, an increase of 90.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 104,826K shares. The put/call ratio of DDD is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,728K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,529K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,390K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,423K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 16.13% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 5,000K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 3,748K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,798K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 12.27% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,748K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,798K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 33.54% over the last quarter.

3D Systems Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions partner, it brings innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering its customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to its unique offering of hardware, software, materials and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of its application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications in Healthcare and Industrial markets such as Medical and Dental, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Durable Goods.

