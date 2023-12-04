News & Insights

US Markets

Credit Suisse reinstates independent reviewer on Nazi account probe

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

December 04, 2023 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by Chris Prentice for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has reinstated an independent reviewer to oversee an investigation into the servicing of Nazi clients and Nazi-linked accounts, according to U.S. lawmakers who have probed the issue.

Credit Suisse has agreed to reinstate Neil Barosky, who had previously been removed form his role as ombudsman to oversee the bank's internal investigation, Chuck Grassley and Sheldon Whitehouse of the Senate Budget Committee said in a joint statement.

THE TAKE

The reinstatement comes after the Senate committee said the Swiss bank hampered a multiyear investigation into allegations levied by a human rights organization that the bank held potential Nazi-linked accounts. The lawmakers' probe found the bank "inexplicably terminated" Barofsky.

THE QUOTE

"A clear-eyed and historically complete evaluation of Credit Suisse’s servicing of Nazi-linked accounts demands painful facts to be met head on, not swept aside," the lawmakers said in their statement.

THE RESPONSE

UBS UBSG.S, which acquired Credit Suisse this year, and Barofsky did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((christine.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 843-6464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.