Credit Suisse real estate fund to liquidate amid big discount

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

A Credit Suisse Group global property fund will wind down amid low trading volume and a discount of more than 20% to underlying assets due to market corrections triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Swiss bank said.

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S global property fund will wind down amid low trading volume and a discount of more than 20% to underlying assets due to market corrections triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Swiss bank said.

"The fund management company has decided to liquidate the Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Global GLOBI.S, partly because of the trading discount that has arisen on the stock market. The properties held by the real estate fund are to be transferred to the Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund International in the first half of 2021, and the liquidation proceeds will be paid out to the investors," it said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters