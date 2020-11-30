Credit Suisse real estate fund to liquidate amid big discount

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S global property fund will wind down amid low trading volume and a discount of more than 20% to underlying assets due to market corrections triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Swiss bank said.

"The fund management company has decided to liquidate the Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Global GLOBI.S, partly because of the trading discount that has arisen on the stock market. The properties held by the real estate fund are to be transferred to the Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund International in the first half of 2021, and the liquidation proceeds will be paid out to the investors," it said.

