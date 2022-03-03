US Markets

Credit Suisse reacts to FT report, says no client data destroyed within the bank

Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Credit Suisse said on Thursday no client data had been erased within the bank when it asked investors to destroy documents relating to a transaction in November last year, in reaction to a report published by the Financial Times this week.

"On March 2, 2022, an international financial news outlet published an article referencing a letter which 'asks investors to destroy documents linked to oligarch and tycoon yacht loans'", Credit Suisse said in a statement, adding the letter related to a synthetic risk transfer transaction in November 2021.

It said its entitlement to request the destruction of the data was stipulated under a non-disclosure agreement.

"No data, client-related or otherwise, has been erased within Credit Suisse and, for clarity, this is in no way linked to the recent implementation of additional sanctions – with which we are fully compliant", the bank said.

