Credit Suisse Q1 Net Loss Widens, Revenues Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss banking major Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was 273 million Swiss francs, wider than last year's loss of 252 million francs.

Pre-tax loss was 428 million francs, compared to loss of 757 million francs a year ago.

The latest results reflected previously reported litigation expenses of 703 million francs.

On an adjusted basis, pre-tax income was 300 million francs, including the adverse impact of 206 million francs of losses related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while prior year's pre-tax income was 3.60 billion francs.

Credit Suisse reported net revenues of 4.41 billion francs, down 42 percent from 7.57 billion francs last year. Adjusted revenues fell 38 percent to 4.58 billion francs.

Regarding the outlook, the company said, "The combination of the current geopolitical situation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the significant monetary tightening initiated by several of the major central banks in response to inflation concerns have resulted in heightened volatility and client risk aversion so far this year."

