Credit Suisse property fund postpones planned capital hike

Michael Shields Reuters
Published
ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The management of Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Green Property GREEN.S has postponed a capital increase announced for the fourth quarter, citing high volatility for property funds and a market environment which has deteriorated significantly.

The Swiss bank CSGN.S said on Monday a successful issue in the fourth quarter could not be guaranteed.

"The fund management will closely monitor the development of the market and will decide in due course on a possible implementation of the capital increase for Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Green Property," it added.

