Credit Suisse prices shares in capital hike at 3.82 francs

Credit Suisse on Monday said qualified investors have committed to buying 462 million new shares at a purchase price of 3.82 Swiss francs ($3.83), as it announced details of its capital hike.

The fund raising is part of the embattled bank's restructuring plans it announced last week to tackle the biggest crisis in the company's history.

($1 = 0.9972 Swiss francs)

