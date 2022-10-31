Credit Suisse prices shares in capital hike at 3.82 francs

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S on Monday said qualified investors have committed to buying 462 million new shares at a purchase price of 3.82 Swiss francs ($3.83), as it announced details of its capital hike.

The fund raising is part of the embattled bank's restructuring plans it announced last week to tackle the biggest crisis in the company's history.

($1 = 0.9972 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

