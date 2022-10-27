Credit Suisse posts Q3 loss of 4 bln Swiss francs

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Credit Suisse Group lost 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.06 billion) in the third quarter, badly missing the average estimate of 413 million francs in a consensus compiled by the embattled Swiss bank which also unveiled its new strategy.

ZURICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S lost 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.06 billion) in the third quarter, badly missing the average estimate of 413 million francs in a consensus compiled by the embattled Swiss bank which also unveiled its new strategy.

It booked a 3.7 billion franc impairment on deferred tax assets related to the strategy review.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank saw a group net asset outflow of 12.9 billion Swiss francs in the quarter in "challenging" markets and as negative headlines swirled about the bank's efforts to restructure after a series of scandals and risk-management failures.

Its CET1 capital ratio fell to 12.6% from 13.5% at the end of June. Analysts had expected 13.4%.

($1 = 0.9864 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Noele Illien)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters