Credit Suisse posts Q3 loss of 4 bln Swiss francs

ZURICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S lost 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.06 billion) in the third quarter, badly missing the average estimate of 413 million francs in a consensus compiled by the embattled Swiss bank which also unveiled its new strategy.

It booked a 3.7 billion franc impairment on deferred tax assets related to the strategy review.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank saw a group net asset outflow of 12.9 billion Swiss francs in the quarter in "challenging" markets and as negative headlines swirled about the bank's efforts to restructure after a series of scandals and risk-management failures.

Its CET1 capital ratio fell to 12.6% from 13.5% at the end of June. Analysts had expected 13.4%.

($1 = 0.9864 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Noele Illien)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.