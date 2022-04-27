Credit Suisse posts 273 mln franc Q1 loss

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S posted on Wednesday a 273 million Swiss franc ($283.6 million) first-quarter loss, extending the embattled lender's losing streak after a slew of scandals and as it announced another set of top management departures.

The bank had warned last week that it expected a loss for the quarter after increasing legal provisions, seeing business activity slow and taking a hit from the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The first-quarter loss was steeper than the 252 million franc loss it posted a year before and marked its fourth quarter in the red out of the last six.

($1 = 0.9627 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

