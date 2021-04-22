Credit Suisse posts 252 mln Sfr Q1 loss, as Archegos wipes trading gains

Credit Suisse on Thursday posted a slightly smaller-than-flagged 757 million Swiss franc first-quarter pre-tax loss, as a multi-billion dollar hit from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos stymied a bumper trading quarter.

BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S expects a residual impact of approximately 600 million Swiss francs ($655 million) from the U.S.-based hedge fund matter in 2021, it said on Thursday.

It already had exited 97% of the related positions, the lender said.

