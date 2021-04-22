Credit Suisse posts 252 mln Sfr Q1 loss, as Archegos wipes trading gains

BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S expects a residual impact of approximately 600 million Swiss francs ($655 million) from the U.S.-based hedge fund matter in 2021, it said on Thursday.

It already had exited 97% of the related positions, the lender said.

($1 = 0.9164 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Michael Shields)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;))

