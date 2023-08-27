News & Insights

Credit Suisse posted $4 billion loss in 2Q - Sonntagszeitung

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 27, 2023 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by Oliver Hirt for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse, which is now a subsidiary of UBS UBSG.S, posted a loss of 3.5 billion Swiss francs ($4.0 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, according to a report in the Sonntagszeitung, which cited insiders at the bank.

Spokespersons for UBS and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Credit Suisse had already forecast a significant pre-tax loss for the second quarter and full year 2023 in April, given its move to exit from non-core businesses and due to restructuring and financing costs.

UBS will present its quarterly results on Aug. 31.

($1 = 0.8845 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Maria Martinez; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

