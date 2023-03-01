Credit Suisse personal & business banking boss to leave

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

March 01, 2023 — 02:12 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S on Wednesday said its Head of Personal & Business Banking, Anke Bridge Haux, is to leave the bank to take on a new role as CEO of the Swiss arm of LGT Bank.

Credit Suisse's current chief operating officer of Personal & Business Banking, Michael Sager, will take over leadership of the business on an interim basis with immediate effect and become a member of the executive board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd.

