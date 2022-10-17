Credit Suisse pays $495 million to settle legacy case

Adds detail, company quote

ZURICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S has agreed to pay $495 million to settle a case related to pre-2008 transactions linked to its residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) business, the bank said on Monday.

The bank said it has reached a final settlement with the New Jersey Attorney General to resolve claims related to more than $10 billion RMBS that were issued.

The attorney general's office had claimed more than $3 billion in damages in a case which was filed in 2013.

"Credit Suisse is pleased to have reached an agreement that allows the bank to resolve the only remaining RMBS matter involving claims by a regulator and the largest of its remaining exposures on its legacy RMBS docket," the bank said in a statement.

"The settlement, for which Credit Suisse is fully provisioned, marks another important step in the bank’s efforts to pro-actively resolve litigation and legacy issues."

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.