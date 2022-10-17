Credit Suisse pays $495 million to settle legacy case

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $495 million to settle a case related to pre-2008 transactions linked to its residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) business, the bank said on Monday.

ZURICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S has agreed to pay $495 million to settle a case related to pre-2008 transactions linked to its residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) business, the bank said on Monday.

The bank said it has reached a final settlement with the New Jersey Attorney General to resolve claims related to more than $10 billion RMBS that were issued.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters