Credit Suisse overhauls executive board as it estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7 bln

ZURICH, April 6 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S on Tuesday said it was replacing senior managers and reducing proposals for its 2020 dividend and executive compensation as it grapples with the estimated 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.69 billion) fallout from its relationship with Archegos Capital Management LP.

Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner and investment banking head Brian Chin will both leave the bank in April, Switzerland's second largest lender said.

The bank said it now expects to post a pre-tax loss of roughly 900 million francs, as its strong performance in the quarter was wiped out by the affair.

($1 = 0.9372 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.