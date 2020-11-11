Credit Suisse open for M&A, especially in wealth management - CEO

Credit Suisse is open for acquisitions, especially in its core wealth management business, Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein said on Wednesday.

"Consolidation is needed and will happen," he told a Bloomberg financial conference. "Our strategy is principally based on organic growth, not inorganic growth, but we also are always open and opportunistic to look at acquisition opportunities, especially in private banking."

