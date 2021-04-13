Credit Suisse nominates Christian Gellerstad to board of Swiss entity

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S said it nominated wealth management expert Christian Gellerstad for election to the board of directors of its Swiss entity at the annual general meeting on April 30.

Urs Rohner, who is not standing for re-election as chairman of the group, is also stepping down from the board of directors of the Swiss entity, Credit Suisse said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Caroline Copley)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

