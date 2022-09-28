Credit Suisse names Wang as China securities venture CEO - memo

By Selena Li

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S has named veteran banker Jing Wang as chief executive officer of its Chinese securities joint venture effective immediately, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

Wang recently worked as the bank's head of China onshore wealth management.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 39525868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.