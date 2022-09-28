Credit Suisse names Wang as China securities venture CEO - memo

Selena Li Reuters
Published
Credit Suisse Group AG has named veteran banker Jing Wang as chief executive officer of its Chinese securities joint venture effective immediately, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

Wang recently worked as the bank's head of China onshore wealth management.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

