Credit Suisse names Rawra head of clean tech banking for Canada - memo

March 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S has named Saad Rawra as its head of clean-energy technology banking and Canadian head of diversified industries group to help drive the Swiss bank's growing global energy tech franchise, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Rawra will be based in Toronto and report to Credit Suisse Canada CEO Ron Lloyd and Robert Santangelo, the co-head of global energy and infrastructure banking. Rawra returns to the Swiss bank after spending the past three years with National Bank Financial as the head of cleantech, the memo said.

In his new role, Rawra will be responsible for advancing Credit Suisse's Canadian platform to help drive its "rapidly growing Global Energy Tech franchise," according to the memo.

He has worked on deals including Brookfield's $4.6 billion purchase of Westinghouse and $13.2 billion buyout of Power Solutions, as well as Bombardier's BBDb.TO sale of its Aerostructures business for $1.2 billion.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the content of the memo.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)

