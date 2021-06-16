Credit Suisse names new heads of global M&A practice -memo
NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S has named David Wah as global head of advisory and Cathal Deasy and Steven Geller as global co-heads of its mergers and acquisitions practice, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a bank spokesperson, said Scott Lindsay will also continue in his position as global chairman of M&A.
The changes come after veteran Credit Suisse dealmaker Greg Weinberger, who had led the bank's global M&A franchise, departed for Morgan Stanley MS.N.
(Reporting by David French in New York Editing by Chris Reese)
((davidj.french@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 5211; Reuters Messaging: davidj.french.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.