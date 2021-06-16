Credit Suisse names new heads of global M&A practice -memo

US Markets
Credit Suisse Group has named David Wah as global head of advisory and Cathal Deasy and Steven Geller as global co-heads of its mergers and acquisitions practice, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a bank spokesperson, said Scott Lindsay will also continue in his position as global chairman of M&A.

The changes come after veteran Credit Suisse dealmaker Greg Weinberger, who had led the bank's global M&A franchise, departed for Morgan Stanley MS.N.

