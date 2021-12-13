Credit Suisse Names New CEOs For Divisions, Regions

(RTTNews) - Credit Suisse Group (CS), on Monday, said in line with the Group's new strategy and organizational structure announced in November, it has appointed new Chief Executive Officers for its business divisions and regions, with effect from January 1, 2022.

Effective Jan 1, with the aim of simplify its business, Credit Suisse will be organized into four business divisions - Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank, and Asset Management - and four geographic regions - EMEA, Americas, Switzerland and APAC.

Accordingly, the Swiss lender has appointed Francesco De Ferrari as CEO of the Wealth Management division. It also named Francesco as ad interim CEO of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Helman Sitohang and André Helfenstein have been appointed as CEOs of the Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Switzerland regions, respectively.

Separately, Christian Meissner, CEO of the Investment Bank division, has also been named as CEO of the Americas region.

Further, Mark Hannam has been appointed as Head of Internal Audit.

