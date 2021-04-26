Credit Suisse names Costantini as general counsel for Swiss unit

Credit Suisse has named Renato Costantini as the new general counsel for its Swiss unit, where he will also be an executive board member of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. and of the Swiss Universal Bank division's management committee.

The 44-year-old succeeds Thomas Grotzer, who has served as interim Global Head of Compliance of Credit Suisse Group AG since April 6, 2021, Credit Suisse said in a statement on Monday.

