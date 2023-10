ZURICH, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has reached an 11th-hour out-of-court settlement with Mozambique over the $1.5 billion-plus "tuna bond" scandal, the Swiss bank's new owner UBS UBSG.S said on Sunday, drawing a line under a damaging dispute it inherited.

(Reporting by Noele Illien)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.